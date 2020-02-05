2 schoolboys killed in Rajshahi road accident





Two schoolboys were killed and another was injured after being run over by a microbus at Sadhurmor area in Godagari upazila on Wednesday morning.





The deceased were identified as Abdur Alim Sohag, 12, son of Hamidur Rahman and Sumon, 11, son of Alamgir Hossain of Ratahari area of the upazila. They were fifth graders at Ratahari Brac School.





They were going to school when a microbus hit their bicycle around 9:45am, leaving Sohag and Sumon dead on the spot and another injured, said Khairul Islam, officer-in-charge of Godagari Police Station.





On information, police recovered the bodies while the injured Jahid Hasan, 11, was taken to upazila health complex for treatment, the OC said.





Police are yet to arrest anyone over the incident.

