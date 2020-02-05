Top Democrat Pelosi rips up Trump speech









Top US Democrat Nancy Pelosi ripped up her copy of Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, in a pointed political gesture after listening tight-lipped to the president tout his achievements in office.





Upon arrival, Trump had broken with custom by not shaking hands with Pelosi, the House speaker, who oversaw his impeachment last month.





Seated behind the president, Pelosi frowned and smiled disbelievingly at his claims until he finished speaking — at which point she rose and very visibly tore up the papers in front of her.





Asked by a reporter to give a reason for her gesture, Pelosi replied: “Because it was the courteous thing to do, considering the alternatives.”





