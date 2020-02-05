Qatar reopens labour market for Bangladeshis

Qatar has reopened its labour market for Bangladeshi workers after a closure for several months.

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad told UNB on Wednesday that the decision came at a joint technical committee meeting held in Doha. “The decision is effective from today,” he said.

He said there will be huge demand for Bangladeshi workers in Qatar as the next the FIFA World Cup will be held in the country in 2022.

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Secretary Selim Reza was present at the meeting.

Secretary General of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (Baira) Shameem Ahmed Chowdhury Noman told UNB that the Qatar labour market is open for Bangladeshis as the country withdrew its ban.

Expressing his satisfaction over the decision, he said Bangladesh could be able to send 2-3 lakh workers to Qatar.

