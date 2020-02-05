People rejected BNP’s hartal: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said that people rejected BNP’s hartal denouncing results of Dhaka north and south city corporation elections.

He came up with the remarks while responding to reporters at secretariat.

Quader, also Road, Transport and Bridges minister, said that no one from the BNP who called the shutdown, was not seen on the road.

“I won’t say that our democracy is perfect. It’s improving gradually as it’s an evolving process,” he said.

Responding to reporters, the minister said no observer can say or prove vote rigging in the city polls. Besides, there was no major incident except some sporadic incidents.

“The election was free and fair. We don’t know why [BNP’s]Mirza Fakhrul was angry. What was their motive? There’s no scope of vote rigging in the EVM process which has been chosen to stop vote rigging. There was no one from BNP on election day. There were so many people in their election campaign, where were they on the election day?” Quader asked.

Asked about allegations raised by councillor candidates, he said that only 13 renegade candidates won.

While responding to Mirza Fakhrul’s rejection of city polls results, Quader said it was Fakhrul’s failure. He failed to show any success. “But the BNP got good number of votes even when the party was in a messy condition and without any leadership,” he said.

BNP called a dawn to dusk hartal for Sunday rejecting the Dhaka city polls results.