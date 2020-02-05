PM opens chancery building in Rome

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday inaugurated the Chancery Building of Bangladesh Embassy in Rome.

The Prime Minister formally opened the five-storey chancery building constructed on 23.9 kathas of land by unveiling its plaque in Via Dell’Antartide area of the Italian capital.

A munajat was offered on the occasion seeking continued peace, progress and development of the nation.

PM’s younger sister Sheikh Rehana and daughter Saima Wazed Hossain were present.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Bangladesh Ambassador in Rome Abdus Sobhan Sikdar, PM’s Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim and senior officials of the embassy were also present.

Later, the Prime Minister went round different sections of the chancery building and signed the visitor book there.

Sheikh Hasina arrived here on Tuesday afternoon on a four-day official visit to Italy at the invitation of Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte.

Talking to the embassy officials, the Prime Minister said after assuming office, her government took steps to build own chancery buildings and embassies in those countries that host a large number of Bangladeshis.

"I've already asked the authorities concerned to build Bangladesh's own chancery buildings in those countries where large number of Bangladeshis are living," she said.

"I feel very happy as we could open our own chancery building in Italy today where the highest number of Bangladeshis is residing after Britain in Europe," Sheikh Hasina said.

Through the construction of the chancery building in Rome, she said, Bangladesh got its own building and identity.

The Prime Minister said an embassy represents a country abroad and serves its expatriates alongside brightening the image of the nation. "Through it (serving the expatriates), we could make large contributions to our socioeconomic development," she said.

She said the present world is a global village where no-one can move alone. "That's why we're constructing our own chancery and embassy buildings in different countries. It's a matter of pride for us as our flag will fly there and the people of these countries could know about Bangladesh more," she said.

Sheikh Hasina recalled that the Father of the Nation had taken steps to build Bangladesh's own embassy buildings in different countries alongside rebuilding the war-ravaged nation.

She said her government is following the foreign policy-- friendship to all, malice to none -- enunciated by Bangabandhu.

The Bangladesh ambassador apprised the Prime Minister of different aspects of the chancery building.

Earlier on her arrival at the chancery building, the Prime Minister first placed a wreath at the Shaheed Minar set up on the embassy premises to pay respects to the Language Movement martyrs.

She then paid homage to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at his portrait inside the chancery building.