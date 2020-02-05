Criminals must be tried: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said criminals must be tried, no matter how powerful they are.

“Criminals have no party…their identity is just criminals and they must be tried, no matter how powerful they are,” she said.

The remark came in Parliament in a scripted reply of Sheikh Hasina, now in Italy, in response to a tabled question from Awami League MP Gloria Jharna Sarker (Reserved Seat-30).

The Prime Minister said the judiciary carries out its trial proceedings independently and without any influence during the Awami League government. The judiciary has gained public trust and confidence with the establishment of the rule of law and justice, she added.

Hasina mentioned the court verdicts and trial progress in various sensational cases, including the murder cases of Feni Madrasha student Nusrat Jahan Rafi, Buet student Abrar Fahad, Rifat of Barguna and Narayanganj seven-murder case.

“These murders are not only sensational ones, but also tantamount to social and moral degradation of people. But we’ve have able to complete the trial of these killings speedily through the judiciary. So, relief has been restored in public mind,” she said.

In reply to another starred question from AL MP Shafiqul Islam Shimul (Natore-2), the Prime Minister placed her government’s 25-point plan for the development of the healthcare services in the country.