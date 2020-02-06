Diner Sheshe(06.02.2020)

"Ever since I was a child there were only two things that I wanted - to travel and to adopt a dog! So when I started living by myself and my friend's dog gave birth to a litter of puppies, I knew it was time to get a special member into my family. That's when Frodo came into my life. We're inseparable - he's watched me go through some monumental moments! Even when I decided to quit my job and move to Mumbai - Frodo came with me!





While I was trying to figure out what I wanted to do - I met Priyanka. I was always an avid traveler and she ran her own travel company! We connected over Facebook and met up for a beer. There was an instant connection--we spoke for hours about how we wanted to see the world. I remember telling her how I wanted to travel with Frodo and make him see these exotic locations!





Every weekend Priyanka and I take Cruise and Frodo somewhere for a brand new adventure. Soon we learnt how to take care of them while on trips, and decided to embark on the biggest adventure of our lives. A 100 day trip all over India...just the 4 of us!





It took a month of planning, approaching brands for sponsorship's, saving money, and making all the bookings before we finally left! I remember when we reached Manali, it was the first time Cruise and Frodo saw snow-- they were so excited! Frodo is just like me, mesmerized by the mountains and Cruise is just like Priyanka - a complete water baby. We've hiked to different peaks, explored different beaches and met so many people.







Cruise and I even celebrated our birthday on this trip together! As a family It's been so amazing so far and we plan to go on a hundred more adventures. With them by our sides, whether we have bad days or good, we'll always have them wagging their tails, showering us with love. and making our world absolutely pawfect! "

Humans of Bombay, Fb









