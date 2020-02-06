Worldwide waffling

Katie Sowers, an offensive assistant with the San Francisco 49ers, always dreamed of coaching in the NFL. It just took the league some time to catch up with her aspirations.





Now in her fourth NFL season, Sowers sowed her love of the game in small-town Kansas, where she played football with her twin sister. She competed in soccer, basketball and track and field while studying at Goshen College, around the same time she came out to her family and friends.







Her parents showed her "nothing but love and acceptance" when she came out, she said. But when she asked her former women's basketball coach if she could volunteer coach the team, she was denied because she was gay.









Vernon Davis unassumingly and delightfully announced his retirement on Super Bowl Sunday, in an homage to Golden Girls co-starring Rob Gronkowski, James Harrison and "Miss Cheryl."







That lede is a big bowl of word soup, so you better watch the video before we go any further. Just by paying loving tribute to one of the most heartwarming TV shows in human history, this video's baseline greatness is high.







Then it layers on the charm bit by bit. Some thoughts: Miss Cheryl seems like a lovely lady, and I hope her backstory is never ever revealed and we forever have only this.











Donald Trump was among the first to laud the Kansas City Chiefs in the wake of their 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl, taking to Twitter to congratulate the newly crowned NFL champions and the 'Great State of Kansas'.





"Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure. You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!" Trump wrote.







