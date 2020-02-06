2 drug dealers held with 625 Yaba pills in Satkhira

Officers of Tala Police Station arrested one named Rubel Hossain with 625 pieces of Yaba tablets and Tk 5,000 from Tala upazila in Satkhira on Tuesday. -AA

Tala Thana police of Satkhira recovered 625 pieces of Yaba tablets and 5 thousand taka in a drive in Tetulia village on Tuesday night. The special operation was led by Tala Thana Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Mehedi Rasel.







The DB police of Satkhira arrested a drug dealer named Qazi Humayun aka 'Khora Badsha' at 9pm. He was the son of Qazi Pachano of Kashiadanga village under Kalaroa upazila. Later on the same night, police detained Rubel Hossain (28), the son of Mijanur Sarder of same village at 10pm.







Tala Thana OC Md Mehedi Rasel said police captured Rubel Hossain in front of Mahir Sardar's house in Tetulia village. At that time 625 pink and red colored Yaba tablets and money worth of 5 thousand 50 tk were recovered. The police thanked local UP member Dr Delwar Hossain Sona and upazila Chhatra League president Sheikh Sadi for helping them during the drive.







OC Rasel also said, following a tip about him bringing 800 Yaba tablets, the operation was carried out. Although he confirmed about the arrest of Qazi Humayun, he could not confirm the number of drugs recovered from him.





---BM Julfikar Rayhan, Satkhira



