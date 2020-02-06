JU teachers, students demand VC's removal

Teachers and students of Jahangirnagar University (JU) on Wednesday protested demanding resignation of Vice Chancellor Prof Farzana Islam. -AA

A section of teachers and students of Jahangirnagar University (JU) demanded resignation of Vice Chancellor Prof Farzana Islam for her alleged involvement in corruption and irregularities again.







For the movement, teachers and students have announced a four-point program after a long break. The program was announced at a press conference under the banner 'Jahangirnagar Against Corruption' at the teacher's lounge of new arts Building on Wednesday. At the press conference, JU Branch Student Union president Mikha Piregu read the written statement in the acting of Shovon Rahman, convenor of JU Branch Student Front.







In a written statement, he highlighted the background of the long-standing anti-corruption movement. The vice-chancellor was criticized over the student's attacks on teachers and students, giving various immoral benefits to the teachers who helped the attack, and formed a committee for development projects with corrupt teachers.





Professor Saeed Ferdous, Professor TarekReza, General Secretary of JU Branch Students UnionRakibul Rani, President of JU Branch Students Front Mahathir Mohammad, joint convenor of General Students Rights Protection Council ShakilUjjaman Addressed the Conference among others.





