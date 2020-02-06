Art exhibition by Kazi Salahuddin launched

Nasrul Hamid, State Minister, Ministry for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, attends the inaugural ceremony of an art exhibition by Kazi Salahuddin Ahmed as the chief guest. -AA





The solo art exhibition titled '11 Gates to Visual Basics 'by artist Kazi Salahuddin Ahmed has begun at La Galerie, Alliance Française de Dhaka. Nasrul Hamid, State Minister, Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources, attended the ceremony as chief guest. Architect Iqbal Habib was also present as the special guest.





In '11 Gates to Visual Basics', Kazi Salahuddin Ahmed employs trays used in road construction to carry the hot mix of asphalt. Here the object and process come together and the artwork as an object of contemplation is displaced to let the co-opted object - tin sheets recycled into tray - stand for catastrophes and their effects. Kazi Salahuddin Ahmed is a very prolific artist who has realized his first exhibition in 1987.







He has already participated in many group exhibitions and carried out 28 th solo exhibitions in Bangladesh and abroad, particularly in France, the United States, India, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, China, Japan, Australia, Nepal, Iran and in Yugoslavia. The exhibition will be open to all till Saturday, 15 February.





Leave Your Comments