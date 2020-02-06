In one's own library





Nothing can be more exciting than having a small library of one's own. That sense of pleasure takes quite a few new leaps when a fresh new book comes into your hands. And that was what happened to me last week, when Penguin India sent me one of their latest works (Letters for a Nation: From Jawaharlal Nehru to His Chief Ministers 1947-1963).







Edited by Madhav Khosla, the work is one more demonstration of the statesmanship which was an integral part of Nehru's character, especially in the seventeen years when he served as India's prime minister. The meticulous manner in which Nehru writes to his chief ministers, and that too on a regular basis, is but a reminder of the values which underlined political leadership in the past. It is a pity those values have today been replaced by showmanship, by symbols and soundbites.





This work is turning out to be immensely satisfying for me. With a grey, dull sky outside my window in London, with autumn struggling to survive in the sudden blast of the wind, it is a whole world which comes to encapsulate your imagination. There is, before me, a most satisfying work from Amitav Ghosh.







The Imam and the Indian: Prose Pieces (again from Penguin) is now in its latest reprint --- and that means this year --- and brings to you that necessary intellectual stimulation you associate with a productive life. Ghosh writes about Naguib Mahfouz in a style that truly enlightens you on the Egyptian Nobel laureate as also certain significant aspects of society in Egypt. And then there are the other essays, notably The Ghosts of Mrs. Gandhi, The Diaspora in Indian Culture, The March of the Novel Through History: The Testimony of My Grandfather's Bookcase, that open the windows of your reflective mind a little wider.





Ghosh is one of those writers, like VS Naipaul and William Dalrymple, you cannot easily put down once you have begun reading them. For that matter, you cannot easily ignore Michael Beschloss, whose Presidential Courage: Brave Leaders and How They Changed America 1789-1989 (Simon & Schuster) some years ago was quite an eye-opener.







The work is a remarkable detailing of some of the momentous decisions American presidents down the centuries have taken, moves which not only added substance to the quality of leadership but also strengthened the country. Beschloss takes you back to the times of George Washington and the manner in which he grappled with problems which arose out of his difficulties with a yet indignant Britain. And, of course, there is always something, as there is here, of Abraham Lincoln, a leader who perhaps is one man who faced the biggest of difficulties in his time and eventually emerged triumphant. To Lincoln can reasonably go the credit of ensuring for America an elevated niche in global politics in modern times. He set the trend. We see the results now.





My little libraries, at home here in London and at home over there in Dhaka, are for me a constant opportunity to converse with men and women who have made history. There is that tome of a collection of writings on Buddhadeva Bose, essays that leave you asking for more information about a man who spent a big part of his youth in Dhaka and yet in later times would show little of interest in recapturing the old magic, save in such odd essays as his reminiscences on Purana Paltan.







Or think of Andrei Gromyko's Memories, a copy of which I came by at London's Charing Cross Road a few years ago. Gromyko is one of those men we associate with our boyhood, for we read about them diligently in the newspapers, trying to take in the meaning of that intriguing phrase called the Cold War. I grew into my forties, began to have grey hair and yet Gromyko was still around. It was a pity, though, seeing him shifted from his long-time niche in the Soviet foreign ministry and moved upstairs to the largely ceremonial job of President of the Soviet Union in the times of Mikhail Gorbachev.





These are my nocturnal thoughts as I sit amidst my books at home in London. Looking at me, you might as well suggest, is Melina Mercouri's autobiography, I Was Born Greek. An impressive woman, Mercouri. She was a remarkable actress before she became an equally remarkable minister for culture in her country. You tend to wonder if actors can transform themselves into good politicians.





Well, Mercouri did and so did Glenda Jackson in Britain. In India, we have had quite a few actors, men as well as women, who have done well in the political arena. Jayaprada lost the last election, but she proved her mettle in the years she spent in parliament. Vinod Khanna and Shatrughan Sinha have been ministers, and rather good ones too.





Speaking of good politicians, there is a different spin on the Obama story that Peter Firstbrook gives you in his The Obamas. The work is an exploration of the US president's roots in Kenya and leaves you submerged in details of the history behind the emergence of the Luo tribe and its various segmentations. That, by the way, is the tribe to which President Obama belongs.







While the tale of the Obamas is a gripping one --- and Firstbrook does a splendid job of digging into the entire history of the clan --- what remains a significant part of the story behind my coming by the book is the place where I laid eyes on it. And that was Entebbe airport in Kampala last year. The Obamas, then, for me is a journey back to Africa, a continent I would like to explore --- its people, its tribes, its colours and its verdant glory. It is something of a yearning to travel back to the times of Karen Blixen, to relive the narrative in Out of Africa. Ah, remembrance of the tale makes you fall in love, yet again, with Meryl Streep!





But nostalgia must at times give way to the present, for there are new authors who wait to be read. Zia Haider Rahman's In The Light Of What We Know promises to be a fascinating read. The book drips with intellectuality, with dialogues of the refined sort. And that is a cogent reason why it must be picked up and read through to the end. And there are too all the books that you have read once and might need to read again. Think here of Carl von Clausewitz's On War and James Joyce's Dubliners.





Alan Kendall's biography of Tchaikovsky draws, almost suddenly as it were, my interest. I need to take it down from the shelf and spend the remains of the night breezing through it. In my library, silence pregnant with meaning reigns. The stars in the sky have given up their struggle to break free of the cold autumn clouds.



The writer is Editor-in-Charge,

The Asian Age

Leave Your Comments