The temerity of foreign Diplomatic Missions' role is irremissible!

Since the end of the Cold War, election observation has grown into a veritable industry as democratization has spread across the world.





Article 2(4) of the UN Charter states that, "All Members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, or in any other manner inconsistent with the Purposes of the United Nations."





Any domestic interference by foreign nations or individuals in any independent and sovereign country is an evil act. In the last Mayoral polls of the Dhaka Metropolitan City, it was found deliberate attempts of diplomats and/or staffers of several foreign countries to interfere in the election process. But it was a violation of the international diplomatic norms and their schema tantamount to defraud the government in Bangladesh. Remember the foreign diplomats and their local staff members can't be the polls observers in any sovereign and independent country including Bangladesh.







To ensure the legitimacy of their work, international observers have to follow internationally recognized standards of conduct. Several organizations that specialize in international observation have developed codes of conduct to guide such observers' behavior. The main requirements for ethical and professional observation are as follows, as it is learnt:







1. Respect the sovereignty of the host country. To maintain the credibility and effectiveness of their election observation mission, international observers must respect the laws of the host country and the rules of its election management body. They must not attempt to give instructions to electoral administrators or interfere with governance of the country being observed. They must also respect accreditation rules during their mission.



2. To be effective, international observation must be objective and non-partisan, and must provide balanced reports. Objectivity protects the credibility of the mission and helps maintain the integrity of the electoral process. When observers do their work, they must be very careful not to show a preference for any particular party or candidate lest they compromise the objectivity required for preparing impartial reports.







3. International observers must not interfere with the work of electoral administrators. Their mandate is not to supervise, correct mistakes or resolve local conflicts, but only to observe, report and assess.







4. The reliability of the observation and assessment depends on the accuracy with which international observers report the facts. Many of the observers do not have an opportunity to observe the entire electoral process; accordingly, they must avoid generalizing on the basis of limited observations. Observation reports should clearly indicate the basis for the information presented, and not extrapolate beyond it.







5. Election observation should be kept strictly separate from technical assistance for elections. International observers should not be engaged in electoral assistance activities in the country where they are observing, for example, assisting electoral administrators, developing electoral legislation or training election staff. Professional and credible assessment of an electoral process requires reasonable separation from the administration being observed.







An international consensus has emerged at the general level about the conduct of elections and the principles of election observation, as well as the increasing sophistication and refinement of election observation guidelines. However, these established principles and guidelines need to be operationalized in real situations; the proof of the pudding is in the eating and in that process difficult trade-offs arise.







Unless the main challenges of duration, coverage, professionalism, political culture, coordination and post-election statements are met, the credibility and legitimacy of election observation can be jeopardized and its status weakened as an informal enforcement mechanism of political rights. These suggestions for improving the practice of election observation are by no means controversial. All organizations involved in election observation subscribe to them and significant strides have been made towards implementing them.







In this context, however, it should be recalled that the election observation missions themselves are accountable to no one. However regrettable, once they have delivered their verdict and left the country in question, they are not liable to sanction and cannot be brought to account by any domestic or international body for their actions or neglect.







Notwithstanding the persistent problems listed above, election observation practices have, in fact, improved since the early 1990s and contributed considerably to enforcing the right to take part in public affairs, to vote and to be elected to public office, as well as the attendant freedoms of expression, movement and association.







Still, these efforts have been uneven and continue to be erratic, owing to resource constraints. For example, whereas geographical coverage may be satisfactory in one case, it may be well under par in another. In turn, the erratic availability of resources may be related to political agendas. Diverging and shifting political agendas are a fact of life that one can never get rid of by streamlining the guidelines.







Free and fair elections at regular intervals form the core of a democratic system of governance. The right to vote and to be elected lies at the core of democratic governance based on the consent of the people. It underscores that this is a right to be enjoyed by every citizen and that no distinctions are permitted between citizens in the enjoyment of these rights.







Since the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948, the international community has worked steadfastly towards expanding the range of human rights instruments. It is acknowledged that the mere accession to a convention does not render it a source of law in the domestic legal system without subsequent ratification (which typically takes a long time) - regardless of the mode of integration into domestic law.







However, even short of ratification the political impact of accession is significant and is likely to bear on electoral behavior and to specifying them in new substantive fields. In this endeavor, the predominant focus has been the establishment of international consensus on legal norms. Gradually, as state parties have ratified them a series of legally binding treaties have come into force.







The need for election observation arose in the context of certain situations which called for impartial judgement of electoral processes. Due to internal strife and tension, marginal group of populations have tended to question the impartiality of the electoral authorities of their respective countries and the international community felt a responsibility to assist in overseeing the proper conduct of elections in accordance with international standards.







No system of governance is either fully democratic or totally autocratic at a particular point in time. Systems of governance are more or less democratic. The democratization process is unfolding continuously, involving the pursuit of increasingly more popular participation in decision making, progressively fairer and more transparent political competition for votes, and increasingly greater respect for fundamental political rights. Systems of governance are thus always en route.







Recognizing that democratization means an evolution towards ever more democratic practices implies that the criteria for accepting an election as free and fair are somewhat elastic. The direction of movement is important, however. Even if an election is neither entirely free nor completely fair, it may still represent a significant step towards democracy.







This does not mean that everything is relative, that democracy is a rubber-band concept. It simply means that there must be some exercise of discretion in applying a uniform set of standards - whatever they might be depending on the circumstances and context in which the elections have been held.





It is clear that the foreign missions in Bangladesh did not do the right thing by selecting Bangladesh nationals as foreign election observers. Those who have expressed their concerns about the elections in Bangladesh all know what is the examples of the elections in their own countries. We know many instances of the elections of their own countries.







We can't forget according to the Guidelines for Foreign Election Observer 2018, no local employee of a foreign mission having Bangladesh's nationality is eligible to observe the election as an international observer.







Visiting the homes of the candidates to show sympathy for them is not a diplomatic job. Thus, the diplomatic norms were colossally violated in this regard. Moreover, the overseas diplomats are making frequent comments on the Dhaka city elections, which is a violation of the diplomatic norms. Foreign diplomats do not make such comments on elections in other countries.







The west and particularly the US have a long history of rigging polls, supporting military coups, channeling funds and spreading political propaganda in other countries.







According to a research finding, there were 117 "partisan electoral interventions" between 1946 and 2000. That's around one of every nine competitive elections held since Second World War. The majority of these - almost 70 per cent were cases of US interference.







Covert interventions have been done by many countries over the years and because they are shrouded in secrecy - it's impossible to get a comprehensive picture of every instance across the world.

There is much we may never know about U.S. government's secret foreign plots, but the release of many historical documents do allow us to shed some light - albeit usually years later.







One of the earliest examples of covert US interventions came with Italy's 1948 election, when the CIA helped the Christian Democrats beat the Communist Party. Nearly 50 years later, a former secret agent admitted: "We had bags of money that we delivered to selected politicians, to defray their political expenses, their campaign expenses, for posters, for pamphlets."







The Washington Post has reported the CIA's operation also included "forging documents to besmirch communist leaders via fabricated sex scandals," and "spreading hysteria about a Russian takeover and the undermining of the Catholic Church".







Over the years, many of America's interventions have involved ploughing funds into their preferred candidate's campaign. For instance, throughout the 1950s and 60s, the US secretly financed the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in Japan, despite denials from party leaders. Former intelligence officials have said America's aim was to undermine the Left and make Japan one of Asia's most strongly anti-communist countries.







In the 1980s, an American official confirmed to the New York Times that "about US$20,000" had been given to support Nicolas Barletta presidential campaign in Panama. And, in 1990, US$400,000 was given to organizations Czechoslovakia, which were leading the revolution against Communist rule, and which become political parties for the country's first free elections in decades.





Funding was also provided for parties in Albania. According to reports, one US diplomat explained: "If Albania votes for socialism in this election, a lot of Western investors and governments are going to direct their aid elsewhere."



The writer is an independent political observer who writes on politics, political and human-centered figures, current and international affairs

