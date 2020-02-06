Is Rashmika doing Suriya's film with Hari?

There have been reports of Malavika Mohanan being roped in to play the lead in Suriya's film, which will be directed by Hari. Now, we hear that it might not be the Petta girl, but Rashmika Mandanna who's in talks for the role.







A source says, "A few days ago, there was buzz that Malavika, who's now shooting Vijay's Master with Lokesh Kanagaraj, would be pairing up with Suriya in Hari's film. But the team has been in talks with Rashmika for the film.





However, nothing is on paper and it will be a while before the cast is finalized." Interestingly, Rashmika, who shot to fame with her performances in films like 'Kirik Party', 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Dear Comrade', is working with Suriya's brother Karthi in 'Sultan', being directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan.







