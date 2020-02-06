'We are trying to address elephant in the room'





Calling domestic violence "an elephant in the room", Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu hopes her film Thappad starts a conversation around the issue.In the Anubhav Sinha-directed movie, Taapsee plays an educated, upper middle-class woman who is forced to take stock of her relationship after being slapped by her husband.







"The film is not just about domestic violence. It is just one trigger. There is a dialogue in the film which says 'I can suddenly see all the unfair things that I did not notice earlier'.





So 'Thappad' (slap) is a trigger and suddenly you see these things that were taken for granted in a relationship," Taapsee told PTI in an interview.







