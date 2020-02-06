Rubina's month-long solo art exhibition underway

Artist Rubina Akhter's month-long solo art exhibition 'Mystery & Light' began on Friday at the capital's Radius Centre, Bay's Galleria in Gulshan Avenue, reports UNB.





The month-long exhibition opened formally at 6:30pm at the venue. Being a renowned artist, interior and fashion designer, and acclaimed for her works in 'Nakshi Kantha' craft- Rubina's talent in the creative realm is diverse and multidimensional.





She completed her BFA from Dhaka University's Faculty of Fine Arts and completed Diploma in Fashion Designing from Kalawin School of Fashion Designing, Bangkok, Thailand.





Rubina previously participated in many renowned art exhibitions, including 'MA' - Women in Art (an All Women Group Painting Exhibition on the occasion of Independence Day) in March, 2019 and 'Prachcher Pracheen Dhara' (The Ancient Lineage of The East) in October, 2019-arranged by Gallery Cosmos. The exhibition is open for all every day from 10am to 6pm till February 29







