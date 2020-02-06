Habib's new song 'Haralo Kothay'

Popular music star Habib Wahid's songs always mean something special. The audience eagerly waits for the release of his new songs. So, he regularly releases songs from his YouTube channel outside of various production houses.





Coming on Valentine's Day, Habib is bringing new a song to his audience entitled 'Haralo Kothay'. In the meantime the video production of the song has also been completed. Habib himself directed the melody and music of the song aside from giving voice to it while Gunjan Rahman wrote the lyrics.





Mashiyat Mash will be seen in the video as a model with Habib. Recently, Habib has published the first look on his official Facebook page.





"'Haralo Kothay' is a song of a different type of lyrics and tune. The audience will understand it only when they listen to the song.







The video of the song was created in conjunction with the audio. I believe the music and video both will be loved by the audience," Habib Wahid said regarding the song. On February 13, the official YouTube channel of Habib will release the music video to mark Valentine's Day.

