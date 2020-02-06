Special project 'Bhalobashar Tin Galpo'

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, different entertainment platforms are gearing up to celebrate the occasion in a festive manner. Similarly, a special project titled 'Bhalobashar Tin Galpo'--featuring three tele-dramas based on love stories--will be released on the official YouTube channel of Gollachut.





Presented by Ring ID and supervised by Motionrock Entertainment, the three special tele-dramas titled 'Sporshey Tumi', 'Sir, I Love You' and 'Obujh Diner Galpo 2' is directed by Mohidul Mahim, Kajol Arefin Amir and Shihub Shahin respectively.





In 'Sporshey Tumi', popular actors Tahsan Khan and Tanjin Tisha will be seen in the lead roles while in 'Sir, I Love You', Arfan Nisho and Mehajabien Chowdhury, among others, will be seen in different roles.





On the other hand, actor Ziaul Faruq Apuba will be seen pairing up with Tanjin Tisha in the tele-drama 'Obujh Diner Galpo 2'.

