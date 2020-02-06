The first book by President Md Abdul Hamid titled 'Swapna Joyer Ichchha' is set to hit this year's Amar Ekushey Book Fair that began on Sunday, reports UNB.





The book is the compilation of the speeches of the president delivered from April 24, 2013 to April 23, 2018. The readers will find the speeches from 2013 to 2015 in the first part and from 2016 to 2018 in its second part.





Press Secretary to the President Joynal Abedin told UNB that the schedule for its grand launching ceremony, to be held at Bangabhaban, will be announced very soon. Gourob Publications published the book under the supervision of Bangabhaban Press Wing.





Joynal Abedin worked as the chief editor of the publication while deputy press secretary (DPS) Abul Kalam Azad compiled and edited it. Assistant press secretary (APS) Imranul Hasan also assisted the team. Department of Film and Publications extended its support providing the cover photo of the book and proofreading it.





Joynal Abedin said, "In all the speeches, the president focused on the welfare of the country and its people, and also contemporary national and international issues." This compilation will reflect the thoughts of people of different strata, including the commoners, political activists, researchers, students and teachers, he added.





Abedin said the accommodation of rare photos contributed by photographers attached to Bangabhaban-- Enamul Haque and Kazi Anwar Sadat -- has made the book livelier.







Proprietor of Gourob Publication SM Iftekhar Mahamud said it will be a guideline for the nation, especially the young generation. He believes that everyone will find the book enjoyable and Interesting. "It's a proud moment for me as a publisher for being part of the rare publication," he added.





Born on January 1, 1944, Abdul Hamid was elected President in April 2013 in his first term and reelected in 2018. The veteran politician also served as the Speaker of the National Parliament from January 2009 to April 2013. He also received the Independence Day Award in 2013 for his contribution to the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971.









