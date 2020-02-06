Young Tigers ready to jump over Black Caps

Bangladesh U-19 cricket team celebrate a wicket against hosts South Africa during the second semifinal match on Jan 30 in Potchefstroom. -ICC

Bangladesh will face a test of fire when they clash with New Zealand in the second semifinal of the ongoing ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom today. Riding on a wave of clinical all-round performance from its young cricketers, Bangladesh have delivered consistently in unfamiliar conditions to join semifinal for the second time of the prestigious competition as unbeaten team in the 16-nation tournament.





Akbar Ali's young lads have already earned the distinction of becoming the second Bangladesh team at any level to reach the semifinals of a world event. Bangladesh have not looked back since defeating the Zimbabwe by nine wickets in the opening match on 18 January.





The visiting team routed unheralded Scotland and shared point with Pakistan on way to the quarterfinals, where they overcame South Africa by 104-run in an impressive all-round display. Tanzid Hasan has been the star batsman with 146 runs in four matches, including a majestic 80 against South Africa, while the rest of the top-order has made valuable contributions.







Left arm spinner Rakibul Hasan is the team's leading bowler with 10 wickets including a fifer in the quarterfinal match, but it is the pace duo of left-armer Shoriful Islam and Tanzim Hasan Sakib that is expected to contain the free-stroking Kiwis batsmen.





Nothing less than a place in the final will satisfy Bangladesh's cricket-crazy millions, who have seen the under 19 team reach the semi finals of the 2016 World Cup at home. With the sweet memories of their dominating series victory in New Zealand soil last year, Akbar Ali hinted prior to the World Cup that this side has a very good chance of playing the final of the tournament considering their team balance.







Former Bangladesh pacer and Bangladesh under 19 selectors Hasibul Hossain Shanto insisted his team is capable to seal the title. "Boys has a good preparation. They are upbeat to beat New Zealand. Semifinal is a big match. If the boys can hold their nerve I hope they will clinch the title." Shanto said.







The young Tigers' highest success in the Youth World Cup is to achieve the third place in 2016 tournament beating West Indies by three wickets when Mehidy Hasan Miraz led the side in the tournament, hosted by Bangladesh.





Even though New Zealand lost their group phase game they confirmed the super league quarterfinal with good run rate. They hold their nerve and pulled off an unlikely victory over West Indies in the quarterfinal. Obviously a win over Kiwis will steer Bangladesh into their maiden final where Kiwis are waiting for their maiden title.





However, the task ahead is far from easy against New Zealand that endured a roller-coaster ride over the past two weeks to step closer to a shot at the title that has eluded them so far.







Kiwis played their best match against West Indies in the exciting quarterfinal, chasing down a target of 239 with two balls to spare on the back of unbelievable ninth wicket match-winning stand from Kristian Clarke and Joey Field. The other men Bangladesh need to be wary of are all-rounder Kristian Clarke and skipper JM Tashkoff.







---Adnan Hadi, AA



