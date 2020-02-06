GM hopes to sell investors on its EV

General Motors Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra announces a major investment focused on the development of GM future technologies at the GM Orion Assembly Plant in Lake Orion, Michigan. -Reuters

General Motors Co (GM.N) has watched with frustration and envy as the market value of electric carmaker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) has ballooned to more than triple GM's size, but Wednesday the Detroit automaker is expected to make the case that its EV and self-driving technology strategy deserves a higher value.





GM Chief Executive Mary Barra and her top executives will host an investor conference in New York. They hope to convince potential shareholders GM is more than just a company in a cyclical industry, but a burgeoning technology firm at the forefront of tomorrow's electric and self-driving cars.





Barra has been restructuring GM's operations and stressing her goals of readying GM for a future of "zero emissions and zero accidents" for several years. Still, GM shares trade just above the $33 share price of its November 2010 initial public offering.







That has left it with a market capitalization of about $49 billion, compared with Tesla's valuation of about $160 billion. Tesla shares surged on Tuesday, extending a rally that has more than doubled the company's market value since the start of the year.





Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas on Monday captured GM's conundrum in an analyst note entitled, "GM's Investor Day: What More Can They Do?" The bulk of GM's profits is still derived from the fuel-hungry pickup trucks and SUVs sold in the United States.





