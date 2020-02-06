Anis becomes SAPL director

The Board of Directors of Summit Alliance Port Limited (SAPL), a publicly listed company, has appointed Anis A Khan as the Independent Director at a meeting held recently.







Anis A khan is a distinguished banker with over 37 years of experience. He has been in leadership of many trade bodies and associations such as MCCI, CSE, BAPLC, ABB, PDBL, SWIFT and many others.





In addition he has been Directors in EBL, CRAB, LICB, among others. SAPL is the leading off-dock in the country's private sector with around 20.50 percent shares in handling of containerized exports and 10.50 percent of the import volume.



