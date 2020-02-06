All Time holds dealer conference

Country's popular bakery brand 'All Time' organized its dealers' conference at a hotel in the capital's Gulshan area on Tuesday evening.







Around 300 distributors from north and south region took part in the conference while 26 distributors achieved award for their best performance.





Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman and CEO of PRAN-RFL Group, Eleash Mridha, managing director at PRAN Group, Mohammad Shahan Shah Azad, chief operating officer of All Time, Monirul Islam, deputy general manager (Marketing), among others, were present at the function.





--UNB



