Pollution destroying natural beauty of port city

A cloud of dark smoke billowing from a chimney at a brick kiln near a reserve coastal forest in Kattoli area of Chattogram. -AA

The natural beauty of port city is under threat due to rampant pollution, tree, hill cutting, and absence of drainage and sewerage system and discharging of clinical, industrial and household wastage. Sources said, water of Bay of Bengal at the Chittagong port channel is rampantly polluted by discharging of oil, wastage and other chemicals from ships. Besides, water of river the Karnaphuli at the estuary area is being polluted for the same reason.





Besides, oil and poisonous chemicals have rampantly discharged in to the water of the river causing pollution. The industries that situated on the banks of the river discharged the poisonous chemicals and wastage into the water while the ships and tankers used to discharge oil.







Sources said, violating the Port Ordinance and Inland and Merchant Ordinance, many cargo and container ships and oil tankers spill oil in the water of Bay of Bengal and the river Karnaphuli regularly.





Earlier, the magistrate of CPA conducted drives against the pollution in 2007. Chairman of Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) Rear Admiral M Khaled Iqbal is also concerned over the situation. Following the rampant pollution, Khaled Iqbal had taken steps to make the water of Bay of Bengal and river Karnaphuli pollution-free. According to sources, hill cutting is rampant in Chittagong.







Some dishonest people of seven categories including political influentials, local goons and administrative persons are involved in a syndicate in hill cutting in port city resulting in serious ecological imbalance and environmental disaster. Sources said, massive hill cutting by influential individuals or organizations both from public and private sectors for commercial and non-commercial purposes had been continuing and took a serious turn in recent years in the city and district which threatens environment, natural beauty and bio-diversity of this region having wonderful geographical uniqueness. The rampant hill cutting in the port city is the prime cause of landslide.







The incidents of landslide occurred particularly during rainy season. Prof Mohammad Idris Ali, of Chemistry department of Chittagong College and environment activist said over one hundred hills have been disappeared completely in last 30 years and nearly one hundred innocent people died in landslides caused mainly for insensible hill cutting in the port city. Despite having a law of the government against hill cutting, in Chittagong most of the hills have already been cut in last couple of years.





The worst victims areas to hill cutting are Khulshi, Panchlaish, Sholoshahar, Baizid Bostami, Foy's Lake, Lalkhan Bazar, Oxygen Intersection and Polytechnic area, sources said.





Besides, hill cutting is continuing at Banshkhali, Hathazari, Fatikchari and another hilly upazilas in the district. The miscreants cut hill for selling soil and trees. The law enforcing agencies, Environment Department and Chittagong Development Authority (CDA) failed to stop hill cutting and nab the criminals who are involved with it. On the other hand, around 50 lakh city dwellers used to throw household wastages into the cannels and drains of the city due to lack of sewerage and drainage system.







The three important canals Nasir Khal, Bohadder Hat Khal, Hijra Khal were fully damaged due to mud and pollution earlier. The five kilometers long Chaktai Khal had filled up with wastage. As a result, the rainwater usually over-flow from the canal flooding both sides causing immense sufferings to more than five lakh residents from Bahadderhat to Chaktai areas. Moreover, there is no drainage system in port city. Despite a Master Plan of CDA, no government authorities including CDA, WASA or City Corporation took initiatives to develop drainage system in Chittagong City for a long time.





Meanwhile, most of the drains in the city are already been damaged due to the unplanned construction and throwing the wastes to the drains by the city dwellers. Besides, the clinical garbage polluted the port city, as there is hardly any management of clinical garbage of at least 200 hospitals and clinics in Chittagong.







---AA Correspondent











