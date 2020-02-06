Rai Bahadur Sir Upendranath Brahmachari was a renowned Indian scientist and a prominent medical practitioner of his era. He had a remarkable personality and his most outstanding research contribution was the discovery of Urea Stibamine, an organic antimonial compound, which played a vital role in the treatment of Kala-azar, a protozoal infection.







After gaining a firm foundation in mathematics and chemistry, he decided to study medicine after which he joined the Provincial Medical Service. Later, he was appointed as a teacher at the Campbell Medical School, where he spent the most productive time of his life and performed his groundbreaking research regarding the treatment of Kala-azar.







During the years of his service and even after retirement, he remained actively connected to various spheres in the University of Kolkata. He died on February 6, 1946, at the age of 72.

