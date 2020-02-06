



Motilal Nehru was an Indian lawyer and an important activist in India's freedom movement. He was also the main patriarch of the most powerful political family of India - the Nehru-Gandhi family.







He was the father of the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru and the grandfather of the first woman Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi. He was also the father of the politician Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit. An important leader of the Indian National Congress, he had also served as its president twice.







He was one of the wealthiest and most sought-after lawyers during his time. He breathed his last on 6th February 1931. He died peacefully with the satisfaction of having Mohandas Gandhi and his son near him during his last days.

