Bhupinder Singh is an Indian musician, chiefly a ghazal singer and also a Bollywood playback singer. He was born in Amritsar, Punjab to Prof Natha Singh ji (Punjabi Sikh), a trained vocalist and his early music teacher. His father was a strict teacher, and Bhupinder hated music and its instruments at one stage.







Early in his career, Bhupinder performed on All India Radio, Delhi. He was also attached to the Delhi Doordarshan Center, Delhi. He learnt guitar and violin.







In 1962, music director Madan Mohan heard him at a dinner hosted by Satish Bhatia in his honour (Satish Bhatia was Producer in AIR Delhi and Bhupendra was working under him as a guitarist), and called him to Bombay. In the mid-1980s, Bhupinder married a Bangladeshi singer Mitali Mukherjee and moved away from playback singing.



