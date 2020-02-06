Bangladesh along with the rest of the world observed the World Leprosy Day (WLD) recently to raise awareness of the ancient disease.







In Bangladesh, leprosy is a health problem but it has created social problem, resulting in human rights violation of a large number of people. Though curable with timely and regular treatment and its treatment is available for free in the country, the disease continues to inflict sufferings on the people.





In Bangladesh, annually 3500-4000 new leprosy cases are detected. About 8-10% of them become disabled due to lack of timely treatment.







Leprosy, one of the oldest diseases recorded in the world, is an infectious disease of the skin and nerves which, if not diagnosed and treated quickly can result in debilitating disabilities, and depression. It is transmitted via droplets, from the nose and mouth, during close and frequent contacts with untreated cases.







Leprosy causes human sufferings and it may hamper our development if it is not addressed properly. The leprosy issue deserves due attention in our national interest. People are still subjected to discrimination and social exclusion due to leprosy. So, we have to work together till eradication of the disease.







A number of problems are hampering the target of achieving zero leprosy in Bangladesh. Leprosy is yet to get priority to the government, budget in this sector is far less than requirement, and there is scarcity of trained manpower for detecting leprosy cases in the remote areas. There is lack of awareness raising activities over the disease. As the doctors have less experience on leprosy, they find it tough to treat patients. Treatment facilities are not equally available all over the country. There is also lack of treatment facilities for complex cases in the country.





There are pocket areas where leprosy prevalence is still high. A good number of people released from treatment are not covered by community-based rehabilitation programme.





We need to take a holistic approach, caring for the physical, social, spiritual and psychological needs of people affected by leprosy. We should work with the affected people, many of whom have few rights.





We should develop the capacity of the victims to help them do self-advocacy. We need an environment that enables them to achieve improved and sustainable livelihood. Our goal should be to realize a sustainable improvement in the health and socio-economic development of the people disabled by leprosy.





We want leprosy expertise retained and further developed. It is needed to ensure early active case detection, quality and quick treatment, continuous multidrug therapy (MDT) supply, and counseling (during and after treatment) for the affected people and their families.





Leprosy complication and management (simple ulcer, reactions and neuritis care)/POD, and reconstructive surgery are needed. Provision for Assistive devices, good functional referral system, self-care capacity enhancement for the leprosy victims and disability care centre in the community for the affected people are also required.







We should ensure such a system that allows people affected by leprosy to have medical services at all public health centers.







We want to see a future where access to quality leprosy and other treatment is available through the government to ensure that even if NGOs are not providing leprosy services, that services will still be provided and accessible at all government health complexes.







It is needed to create an environment, which ensures human rights of all the people and necessary steps are taken in case of violation of the rights.

We can hold lobbying networking to press for policy change to achieve the goal.





We can hold advocacy with employers and industrialists for job opportunities for the affected people, advocacy with parliamentarians to harmonize any law anything contrary to human rights granted to all citizens by the constitution and also by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the UN Convention on the Rights of People with Disabilities.





We need awareness programme for reducing self-stigma as well as social stigma. Awareness and capacity building of the families of affected people on leprosy and leprosy complications are important.





We need to work so that the affected people in Bangladesh can be included into general society with equivalent access to resources, services, rights and dignity in society, which will eventually lead to a Bangladesh without leprosy.







In 2016, World Health Organization (WHO) launched the Global Leprosy Strategy titled 'Accelerating towards leprosy-free world' aiming to reinvigorate efforts to control leprosy and avert disabilities.







Health experts and rights activists at a discussion highlighted the importance of a leprosy-free country. The discussion titled 'Zero leprosy initiative in Bangladesh' was held at conference room of Leprosy Control Institute and Hospital at Mohakhali in the capital recently.







Leprosy and TB Coordinating Committee (LTCC) and National Leprosy Programme (NLP) jointly organized the event, held marking the World Leprosy Day.





Dr. Rokeya Sultana, health affairs secretary of Awami League, attended as the chief guest, while Prof. Dr. Shamiul Islam, Line Director of TB, Leprosy and ASP of Health Directorate, was in the chair. Thomas Singha, project manager of Lepra Bangladesh, among others, spoke at the discussion.





On the occasion, a rally with the participation of government and NGO officials was brought out from Doel Chattar of Dhaka University and it ended in front of National Press Club.





Addressing the discussion, the speakers said that it is needed to take effective steps to implement the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's announcement to achieve Zero Leprosy by 2030. While addressing a 'National Conference on Zero Leprosy Initiative by 2030' in the capital on Dec 11, 2019 the Prime Minister called for taking steps to achieve the target by the time.







The speakers at the discussion lauded the Prime Minister's announcement, vowing to work sincerely to implement the PM's directive. They also stressed on launching awareness activities to achieve the goal.







The rights activists working in the sector said that it is now urgent for us to take proper steps to achieve the target of zero leprosy following the Prime Minister's announcement.





The writer is a freelance journalist







---Md. Sazedul Islam



