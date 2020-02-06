'Collaboration needed for tackling tuberculosis'

Speakers at a discussion here on Wednesday laid emphasis on collaboration among all shakeholders to eradicate TB together with the government. They said media can play a pivotal role to raise awareness among the people in the country.





They made the observation at a roundtable discussion on "Progress and challenges in TB control programme" organized by National TB Control Programme (NTP), BRAC and the Daily Star, which was held at the Daily Star Centre, reports UNB.





Prof. Shamiul Islam, Line Director, TB Control program was present as the chief guest at the event, said a press release. The keynote presentation was made by Dr Nazis Arefin, Medical officer from NTP. The program started with a welcome speech by Dr Mahfuza Rifat.





The event was moderated by Shameen Ahmed, researcher from University of Toronto. Health sector experts Prof. DR. M.A. Faiz, former Deputy General of



DGHS Dr Iqbal Arslan, President of the Swadhinata Chikitswak Parisad Dr Akramul Islam, Director of the Communicable Diseases and WASH in BRAC, Prominent columnist and researcher Syed Abul Maksud, Syed Istiaq Reza, Editor in Chief from Gazi TV, prominent journalist Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul, Toufiq Maruf and some of the most renowned actors Tropa Mazumdar, Sumaiya Shimu, Dr Ejajul Islam, dancer Munmun Ahmed, magician Jewel Aich and drama maker Chayonika Chowdhury shared their stories, experiences and opinions.





Prof. Dr Shamiul Islam expressed his satisfaction on the TB programme and its activities. He said, "The private sector companies have a good partnership with NTP in tackling tuberculosis but now is the time to step up and work more towards this common goal. For this we need to enhance our activities and raise even more awareness."





Media personalities Munmun Ahmed, Tropa Mazumdar, Sumaiya Shimu, magician Jewel Aich and director Choyonika Chowdhury requested all the private sector entity and the government to emphasize on raising awareness and work together.





They also extended their support and their willing availability to work with NTP. Syed Abul Maksud said there was a time when the word Tuberculosis or TB used to scare people but due to some very impressive work of NTP and its partners this scenario has changed.

He also placed utmost importance on TB research.



Leave Your Comments