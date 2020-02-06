HC asks for govt plan on Suhrawardy Udyan

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday asked government to inform the court about its planning regarding Suhrawardy Udyan, where Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman delivered his historic speech on March 7, 1971.





A High Court division bench comprising Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader passed the order while hearing a rule the court had issued in 2017, reports BSS. The High Court on November 20, 2017, had issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain in three weeks as to why March 7 shall not be declared as Historic National Day.





The court in its rule also asked why a stage will not be recreated at the place in Suhrawardy Udyan, where Bangabandhu stood and delivered his historic speech on March 7, 1971, accorded reception to former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and where Pakistani occupation army surrendered to the allied force on December 16, 1971.





The High Court had also asked why a statue of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman addressing a rally with his index finger raised, will not be built at that place. The court came up with that order after holding hearing on a writ filed by Supreme Court lawyer Dr Bashir Ahmed.





