'Overhead cables will go underground in 5 years'

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said the government will bring all the overhead electricity cables across the country to underground networking within the next five years.





"Within the next five years, electric distribution lines of major cities in the country will be taken to underground," he made the statement while speaking at a contract-signing ceremony as the chief guest at Mukti Hall, Bidyut Bhaban in the city on Wednesday.





The state minister instructed consultancy firms to conduct feasibility study work for establishing underground distribution network under Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) area. "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given instruction to bring all utility services' cables to underground aimed at supplying uninterrupted and reliable electricity to consumers across the country," he said.





The BPDB has inked a consultancy services contract with Australian Knowledge Integration Services (KIS Group), Energy Tron to conduct feasibility study work for underground cable distribution networking through BPDB's distribution system in four big cities-Chattogram, Cumilla,





Sylhet and Mymensingh.

Secretary of BPDB Saiful Islam Azad and Principal Engineer and Team Leader of Energy Tron Khandker Wahidul Islam signed the contract on behalf of their respective entities.





As part of the contract, Australian company will also prepare detailed design and detailed project report during the stipulated time. According to the deal, a total of Taka 25.30 crore to be spent to conduct the feasibility study.





