Fertility hospital turns blessing for the poor

Mohammadpur Fertility Services and Training Centre (MFSTC) located at Aurangzeb road in the capital has become the blessings for the people specially poor people as they are getting delivery service with free of cost.





Patients have to expense only Tk 10 for admission in the hospital. There is no other cost for any health services including cesarean delivery, where patients have to cost around Tk 30,000-60,000 in an average at any hospital in Dhaka.







A total of 3,085 mothers delivered their babies here in the last six months from July 2019-December 2019. Of them, 1,501 were normal delivery and 1,584 were cesarean delivery.







The hospital includes 24 hour ambulance service, pharmacy, central oxygen supply, blood Bank, social welfare department. There are fully furnished 37 rooms available including eight VIP cabins with all modern facilities, including arrangement of food.





It was established as a special project in 1974 with funding assistance from the 'Pathfinder Fund', for the purpose of delivering integrated family planning services under one roof. This was the first centre in Bangladesh of this nature.

This is the centre where MR services in Bangladesh was first initiated, nurtured and attained its maturity. It also



has started providing Post Abortion Care (PAC) services which is in fact serving all complications of MR/ abortion. Out of all clients who visit this centre each year, 80% are from the lower and middle income bracket which is an indication of its popularity and its good performance, quality counseling, record keeping and follow-up services provided to the clients.





Due to the great need and demand of the locality government upgraded this MFSTC to 100 bedded Mother and Child Health Hospital. On 10 October, 2010, the hospital has started providing Normal Delivery services including C/S (Caesarean Section) along with the existing services. The newly built hospital has a capacity of 72 beds for Obstetric and 28 beds for Neo-nate & Children.





Infertility services as special service has also been provided patients those who have been suffering from infertility. Initially basic treatments are given to the clients. The ultimate goal of this institute is to improve the health and nutritional status of mother and children and also to achieve of family planning target of Bangladesh.





MFSTC Director Dr. Md. Muniruzzaman Siddiqui told the Asian Age that they are trying to make brand this institution as a role model in the country by providing health services to the people.





"We take all necessary steps for a pregnant woman. Our doctors have been given instruction to try their level best for normal delivery. For our dedicated services, its reputation is being spread many places in the capital and the number of patients are being increased daily," he said.







Important services of the hospital are birth control injection, implant insertion/removal, intra uterine device (IUD) insertion/removal, male and female sterilization, USG guided removal of missing implant, hysteroscopy guided removal of missing IUCD, ante natal care (ANC), immunization including hepatitis-B vaccine, adolescent reproductive health care, RTI and STI Services, VIA (visual inspection of cervix with acetic acid), breast cancer screening, management and treatment of referral cases.





A patient named Jonaki Akter, who became mother a few days ago at the hospital said, "I am very much pleased by getting service at MFSTC. All doctors and nurses including director sir were cordial to me. By dint of their well behave and services, my baby saw the light of the world. I am so grateful to them."





Dr. Maksuda Begum, Deputy Director of MFSTC said people of all walks of life come this hospital as they bank on this institution. Not only poor and ultra poor people but also rich and high society people come here daily for our outstanding services with free of cost. Recently, pain relief delivery system has been introduced in the hospital and 2-3 babies delivered daily by this service, she added.





---Golam Rosul/AA



