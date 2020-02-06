Published:  08:23 AM, 06 February 2020

'China's controls at crucial stage'

China's efforts to control a coronavirus outbreak are at a crucial stage and the authorities must prevent the epidemic from spreading, Xinhua news agency quoted Chinese President Xi Jinping as saying on Wednesday.

The government must report coronavirus outbreak information accurately in a timely manner, and will crack down on coronavirus-related rumor-mongering, Xi said. He also said the government would ensure that donated goods would be fully used in virus controls.


