Protest over Kashmir Solidarity Day observance in Dhaka

Demonstrators protested the observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day by Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka on Wednesday. -AA

A platform of citizens staged a protest outside the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka on Wednesday voicing their concern over Pakistan sheltering and patronizing terrorists and militants.





Conscious Citizens Committee Bangladesh (CCCB) organized the demonstrations as the Pakistan High Commission hosted an event to celebrate 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' on February 5.





Many prominent citizens who participated in the demonstrations shouted slogans against Pakistan for abuse of minorities and its role in committing genocide during Bangladesh's Liberation War in 1971. They also spoke against the use of Bangladesh soil by Pakistan to spread communal disharmony.







Speaking at the protest, former Dhaka University Professor and Ambassador Neem Chandra Bhowmik said the people of Bangladesh feel worried over Pakistan indulging extremist and militant forces.





Among others, freedom fighter Amir Hossain Molla, journalist Basudev Dhar, Bangladesh Christian Association President Nirmal Rozario, Ramesh Mandal, Professor Rajat Sur, Rupchan Biswas, Asim Roy and Nikhil Sheel joined the protest.





As part of the observance of 'Kashmir Solidarity Day', the Pakistan High Commission put up posters on Kashmir in front of the mission's main gate alleging atrocities by India. It also organized an art and essay competition on this occasion.



Speaking at the program as the chief guest, Imran Ahmed Siddiqui claimed that India-administered Jammu and Kashmir was never an internal matter of India.



Almost the entire world, including Bangladesh, however, have made it clear that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part India and that anything happening there is India's internal matter.



Imran Ahmed said the Pakistan government will stand by the Kashmiri people in "their struggle for self-determination".



Reliable sources said Pakistani and Kashmiri people and activists of militant organizations joined the Pak high commission hosted event.



Political analysts called the Pak envoy's announcement for supporting the "Kashmiri people's struggle for self-determination" audacious and said that his statement constitutes threat to sovereignty of India.



Meanwhile, another protest was staged in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka on Wednesday by the Bangladesh Jatiya Manabadhikar Samity.



The protesters denounced Pakistan authorities for their human rights violations in Baluchistan, Sindh and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.



The demonstrators were seen carrying posters and banners depicting, "Shame Pakistan! Mass killer of 71", "Pakistan, we demand arrest of notorious international terrorists and their trial", "Where is human rights in Baluchistan", "Stop sending terrorists to Kashmir", "Pakistan High Commission, stop observing Kashmir Solidarity Day in Bangladesh," "Pakistan, stop sheltering Mujib Killers" etcetera.



Intellectuals and patriotic platforms of Bangladesh called upon the Pakistan government on many occasions to officially apologize for the crimes against humanity committed by Pakistan Army in Bangladesh during 1971 when the Liberation War was going on.







