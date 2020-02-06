Tabith, Ishraque for fresh polls

BNP's defeated mayoral candidate for Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Tabith Awal addressing a post-election press conference at Emanuel's Banquet Hall in the Gulshan area on Wednesday. -AA





Both Tabith Awal and Ishraque Hossain have rejected the results of the Dhaka city corporation elections which were held on 1st February. Tabith Awal and Ishraque Hossain were Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) mayoral candidates in the elections.





Tabith Awal and Ishraque Hossain spoke to journalists on Wednesday at a hotel in the capital's Gulshan at a press conference expressing their reactions over the election results. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was also present at that time.





Tabith Awal said, "BNP leaders and activists came under attacks by the ruling party's workers on the election day. Even journalists in some places faced assaults. One Awami League councilor was later on arrested for attacking police but no action has been taken against the miscreants who assailed reporters."





Tabith Awal also raised allegations about different sorts of anomalies, rigging and harassment that took place on the election day. Another BNP mayoral candidate Ishraque Hossain blamed Election Commission for declaring fabricated election results. Voters faced injustice during these elections, he further said.





Ishraque Hossain told the audiences that he is disappointed with the ruling authorities over the Dhaka city corporation polls. He complained that using electronic voting machines (EVMs) has turned out to







be a failure. Some EVMs even did not display the paddy sheaf symbol, Ishraque Hossain remarked.

Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anny, Mohammad Shahjahan, Selima Rahman, Barkat Ullah Bulu, Abdus Salam and some other BNP leaders were present at the press conference.















Leave Your Comments