'Tk 260b remitted illegally from BD annually'

According to a report of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), some TK 26.4 thousand crore is being illegally remitted from Bangladesh a year.





The anti-graft watchdog revealed the findings at a media briefing at its offices in Dhaka's Dhanmondi on Wednesday. This siphoning of money is depriving the government exchequer of about TK 12,000 crore as revenue each year, says the report.





At least 2.5 lakh foreigners from 44 countries are employed in more than 20 trades in both regular and irregular ways in Bangladesh, the report adds.





Addressing the meet, TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman said like other sectors, corruption has been institutionalized here, which resulted in depriving the government from getting a huge amount of money in revenue.





He said many foreign nationals show lesser amounts of money than the actual amount as wage, to avoid paying revenue.



