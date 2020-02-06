'Zia, Ershad, Khaleda not children of soil'

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina held a bilateral meeting with her Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte at the latter's official residence in Rome on Wednesday. At the meeting, they agreed to take the bilateral relations between the two countries to a new heig

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said none of people who came into power in Bangladesh until now were 'sons of the soil' except for herself and her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Hasina made the remarks at a reception organized by the Awami League's Italian chapter at Parco Dei Principi Grand Hotel in Rome on Tuesday, reports bdnews24.com.





"Ziaur Rahman was born in Bihar, HM Ershad was born in Kuchbihar while Khaleda Zia was born in Shiliguri. None of them are children of the soil," said Hasina. "Only my father Bangabandhu and I belong to this soil. We feel responsible for the people as a result."





The prime minister recalled losing her parents and almost her entire family in a gruesome massacre on Aug 15, 1975. "I'm sacrificing many things in life only to perform one task, that is to change the fates of the people in the country. We're taking every step keeping that goal in mind."





"No one can pull us back but we'll move forward," said the prime minister.Bangladesh has attained the ability to move forward by 'competing with any other nation in the world', said Hasina as she highlighted her government's development measures.





Almost 90 percent of the development projects are being implemented using the country's own funds, the prime minister said.





"There was a time when foreigners used to consider Bangladesh to be a place of cyclone, tidal bore, hunger and famine. They used to look down on Bangladesh, which was very shameful and sad for us," Hasina said.





But the countries that used to be 'donors' do not come to 'donate or give alms' to Bangladesh anymore but rather consider themselves 'development partners', according to the prime minister. "We don't beg for alms from anyone but have proved that we can do our job."





"I challenged the World Bank when they tried to belittle us and said that we'll construct the Padma Bridge with our own money. Today we're doing that," said Hasina.





She highlighted the country's economic progression to the expatriates and said: "We're making progress economically. The Father of the Nation rebuilt the war ravaged country and left it as a least developed country. We have now achieved the status of a developing country."





"We want to build Bangladesh in a way that everyone acknowledges its global status. Today, in Mujib year, we can claim that we upheld such a global image for Bangladesh."





"Bangabandhu wanted our people to live with dignity in the global arena. We've taken steps to ensure that and you'll have to maintain that through your behavior and actions so that the country's image remains bright," the prime minister told the expatriates.





Hasina emphasized the expatriate community's contributions to the national economy and also highlighted her government's initiatives addressing them. "Some of our people have a really bad habit. They think they can tap out some dollars if someone is coming from abroad," she said in the context of migrants being harassed in the airport.





"You should remember that I'm 73. I travelled a lot more when I was young. It is not possible now. Even then, many tasks are left undone."





"Therefore, whatever time I have, I try to work for my country. I want to develop the country as soon as possible and I seek assistance from everyone in this endeavor."



Meanwhile, Dhaka and Rome agreed to further bolster cooperation in different fields as visiting Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina held bilateral meeting with her Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte. At the meeting, Italy also pledged to provide one million Euros for the help of the Rohingyas in addition to the existing assistance.





"Both the prime ministers stressed the need for enhancing cooperation in different fields for mutual benefits of the two countries," PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told reporters after the talks at Palazzo Chigi, the official residence of the Italian prime minister.





Nearly one hour talks, he said, the two premiers discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and both of them expressed satisfaction at the present state of economic cooperation between the two countries. The Italian prime minister described his talks with Bangladesh Premier Sheikh Hasina as "fruitful" and said it is the beginning of another new chapter in their relations with Dhaka.





While talking about the Rohingya issue, Giuseppe Conte highly appreciated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for giving shelter to over 1.1 million forcibly displaced Rohingya nationals in Bangladesh. "I appreciate your 'super humanitarian' endeavours in hosting over 1.1 million Rohingya nationals in Bangladesh," the press secretary quoted the Italian premier as saying.





In this connection, the Italian prime minister said in addition to the existing assistance, his country will provide one million Euros for the help of the Rohingya citizens through the UNHCR.





The press secretary said the Bangladesh prime minister urged the international community including Italy to ensure so that Myanmar obeys the instructions of the International Court of Justice on the Rohingya issue.





Terming Italy as a great friend of Bangladesh, the Bangladesh prime minister recalled that Italy was the first few European countries to recognise Bangladesh immediately after independence. Regarding her visit to Italy, Sheikh Hasina hoped that due to this visit the bilateral relations will reach a greater height.





The press secretary said the Bangladesh prime minister at the talks gave some suggestions regarding the cooperation, saying that areas could be expanded in the greater interest of the two countries. In reply, the Italian premier said his country will consider these suggestions with a great attention.





Giuseppe Conte put emphasis on strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the fields of energy and defence "Italy can offer many products to Bangladesh," he said The Bangladesh prime minister invited Italian entrepreneurs to invest in Bangladesh in a bigger volume.



"Bangladesh has the best investment-friendly policy in South Asia, and Italian investors can invest in Bangladesh in a larger volume by taking this advantage," she said.



She went on saying: "Her government is establishing 100 economic zones across the country and Italian entrepreneurs can also invest there."



Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh offers a large market to its neighbourhood including a huge domestic market with a growing middle class population.



She requested the Italian government to facilitate visas for the Bangladeshi businesspeople to help boost trade and investment between the two countries.



The prime minister said Italy can import more leather and leather goods from Bangladesh.



Sheikh Hasina said Italy is hosting the highest number of Bangladeshi workers after Britain and they are contributing a lot to the economy of both the countries.



In this connection, she said Bangladesh is committed to preventing illegal migration.



The press secretary said the Bangladesh prime minister also briefed the Italian premier of Bangladesh's socioeconomic development.



She said her government has brought down the poverty rate to 20:5 percent from 41:5 percent in 2006.



Giuseppe Conte highly praised Bangladesh's remarkable achievement in GDP growth.



He also appreciated expatriate Bangladeshis working in Italy, saying that they are very hard working.



The Italian prime minister thanked the Bangladesh government for taking prompt action after the Holey Artisan Cafe attack in Dhaka. Twenty-two people including nine Italian citizens were killed in the July 1, 2016 attack.



In reply, Sheikh Hasina said the attack was crushed within few hours, and since then terrorism in Bangladesh is under total control.



Terming terrorism as a global problem, the prime minister said her government is spearheading a campaign against the social menace by involving the cross section of people.



Sheikh Hasina invited her Italian counterpart to join the Mujib Borsho Programmes that will be held from March 17, 2020 to March 26, 2021. The Italian prime minister informed Sheikh Hasina that they will celebrate the golden jubilee of establishing diplomatic ties between the two countries in 2022.



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Bangladesh Ambassador in Rome Abdus Sobhan Sikdar and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen were present during the meeting between the two premiers.



Earlier, on her arrival at the at Palazzo Chigi, which is also known as the palace of the Italian premier, Sheikh Hasina was given a guard of honour by the palace guards, the press secretary said.



He said the national anthems of the two countries were played on the occasion.







Leave Your Comments