5 Bangladeshi teens return from India

Leave Your Comments

Latest News

Five Bangladeshi teenagers, who went to India in 2018, returned home through the Benapole Checkpost on Wednesday.The returnees are - Samir Khan, 15, son of Quader Khan of Narail district; Shantunu Gayn, 15, son of Debasish Gayn of Khulna district; Shafiqul Islam Talukdar, 16, son of Hemayet Talukdar; Sabbir Hossain, 14, son of Rahman Khan; and Zahid Hasan Talukdar, 18, son of Jamal Talukdar of Bagerhat district.Nayeb Subedar Shahid, BGB camp commander, said Indian police arrested them from Sealdah Rail Station and sent to juvenile correction centre in Barasat.Indian Immigration Police handed them over to Benapole Immigration Police through Benapole Checkpost around 5:30pm following legal procedures between the two countries, said Nayeb Subedar Shahid.Later, they were handed over to Benapole Port Police Station.