3 ‘Robbers’ held in Chuadanga

Police arrested three suspected robbers along with sharp weapons at Ghoramara Bridge in Sadar upazila on Wednesday night.





The arrestees were identified as Swadhin, 22, son of Intajul Haque, Nipun Saha, 20, son of Krishna and Likhon, 25, son of Nawshad Ali of the upazila.





Police raided the area upon learning that a gang was preparing to commit robbery, said in-charge of Sadar Police Station Abu Zihad Fakhrul Alam Khan.



