One held for attacking journalist during Dhaka city elections





Police have arrested a man for attacking a journalist on the Dhaka city elections day from Buddhijibi Road in city’s Rayerbazar area on Wednesday night.





A police team raided the area at night and arrested Ismail, said Sub-Inspector Altaf Hossain, who is also the case’s investigation officer.





Mostafizur Rahman Sumon, a reporter of online news portal Agami.com, was attacked allegedly by the Awami League-led councillor candidate at Rayerbazar Sadek Khan Road in Mohammadpur around 11am on February 1.





He was first taken to ZH Sikder Women's Medical College Hospital before being shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).





A case was filed with Mohammadpur Police Station in this connection.





The incident triggered widespread criticism. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Javed Patwari asked law enforcers to take swift action.

























Leave Your Comments