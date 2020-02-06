Will take steps to stop distribution of wrong question papers: Dipu Moni

Leave Your Comments

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni on Thursday said steps will be taken to prevent distribution of wrong question papers in examinations.“Answer scripts of affected examinees of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC), who experienced difficulties after distribution of wrong question papers at some examinations centres, are kept aside and they won’t be affected,” she said.Dipu Moni said the problem could be avoided if the authorities concerned took steps to make separate sitting arrangements for regular and irregular examinees.“The problem is seen every year due to the question paper for regular and irregular students,” she told a press briefing on ‘Skills, Readiness for Achieving SDGs and Adopting IR 4.0’ at the Secretariat.Talking about guide books, Minister Dipu Moni said there is need for guide books in the creative method.She also sought help from the local administration and law enforcers to take steps in preventing use of guide books.