Missing minor girl’s body recovered from Kadamtali Canal





The body of a minor girl was recovered from the Kadamtali canal in the city on Thursday afternoon, five days after she had gone missing.





The deceased was identified as Ashamoni, 5, daughter of Ershad of Mirajnagar in Kadamtali.





Ershad Hossain, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defense control room, said the girl fell into the canal on Saturday afternoon when she was playing on its bank.





“Divers managed to recover the body from the canal around 1:35pm on Thursday,” he added.





On Monday morning, divers recovered the body of a six-year-old boy who had fallen into a canal in Kadamtola area on Sunday afternoon.





