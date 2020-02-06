Man held after girl, 5, raped in embassy





A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl on the premises of the US embassy in the Indian capital, Delhi.





The man was arrested on Sunday after the victim's parents registered a police complaint, police told PTI news agency. The alleged assault took place on Saturday morning.





The girl is in a stable condition.





Her family lives on the grounds of the embassy, where her father works as a member of the housekeeping staff.





Police said the accused, a driver, is not employed by the embassy. However, he lives with his parents in the embassy's staff quarters as his father works there.





He "lured" the girl to his house when he saw her playing outside, an investigator told the Hindustan Times newspaper, adding that his parents were away at the time of the attack.





When the girl returned home, she told her mother what had happened. She was immediately taken to hospital, where, police said, doctors confirmed that she had been raped.





Police said the man is being investigated under India's stringent child protection laws as the victim is a minor.









Leave Your Comments