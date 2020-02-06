Bangladesh storm U-19 World Cup final

Bangladesh reached the final of the U-19 World Cup beating New Zealand by six wickets in the second semi final of the ongoing ICC Under-19 World Cup at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Thursday.

Chasing a target of 212 runs, Bangladesh scored 215 for four in 44.1 overs.

Earlier, the Yung Tigers restricted New Zealand to 211 runs for 8 in 50 overs in the match.

In the day’s match, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first. The bowlers justified the decision conceding only 26 runs for one wicket in the first 10 overs.

Despite a well-fought 75 runs by Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Bangladesh managed to restrict New Zealand to a chase able total.

Left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam bagged three wickets for Bangladesh conceding 45 runs in 10 overs giving away 19 runs in his last over.

New Zealand started on a negative note as they lost their first wicket in the 2ndover of the match when Shamim Hossian removed Rhys Mariu for just one run. In the first powerplay of the innings, Bangladesh couldn’t manage any wicket, but bowled economically.

Bangladesh struck again in the 12th over when left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan scalped the wicket of Ollie White for 18 off 43.

New Zealand were clueless to come up with a perfect approach of batting as the Bangladeshi bowlers were clever to not give more run. Fergus Lellman fell as the 3rd batsman for 24 off 50 balls when Shamim struck again in the 21st over of the innings.

The Kiwis contributed their highest 67 runs in the 5th wicket stand by Nicholas Lidstone and Greenall.

Shoriful broke the stand in the 41st over with a lower full-toss at the leg stump. Nicholas went to cut it toward the leg area but failed to connect the ball. Shoriful appealed for the lbw and the umpire didn’t hesitate to accept it.

In the last powerplay, New Zealand scored 72 runs losing four wickets. Shoriful conceded 19 runs in the last over of the innings, which helped New Zealand to pass the 200-run mark.

Shoriful bagged three wickets, Shamim and HasanMorad took two wickets each and Rakibul bagged one.

