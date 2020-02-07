Diner Sheshe(07.02.2020)





"During my first year of college, I had a random swelling behind my ear. Mom and I thought I must have just hurt myself somewhere and we left it at that, but a week later the pain intensified so much that I couldn't bear it. Initially, even the doctors said that it was just a swelling, but after I spoke to my uncle who's a cancer researcher, we conducted elaborate tests and finally figured that I had stage 2 blood cancer. I was 19 at the time, and didn't even know what to make of it. All I knew was that I wanted to get better and return to a normal life.





On the days I was most upset, my mother made me believe that I would get through it. I knew I had to fight it -- I started focusing on my mindset. I watched TEDtalks and read positive, inspiring books. I started appreciating the fact that I was even alive -- I stopped wearing a scarf and covering my head. I felt like a phoenix during this transformation. So that's how I still managed to battle cancer, give my exams and get into my dream MBA school in Bangalore.





Still, life had other plans for me -- my doctor didn't give me the clearance to travel, but after all that I'd been through, I took this with a pinch of salt. Maybe I had more to do before doing my MBA. I took up Spanish and classical dance. I started eating healthy, feeling healthy and today, I'm preparing to give my MBA entrance exams -- this time I will go; I will make it happen.





Honestly, I could sulk about the cancer and how hard the journey has been, but it's given me so much that I can't complain. Cause if it wasn't for the cancer, I wouldn't value life so much, I wouldn't be so positive even when things don't go my way… I wouldn't feel this invincible."



Humans of Bombay, Fb

