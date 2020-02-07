Worldwide waffling 07.02.2020





In a moment that bookended an already divided night at the Capitol, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tore in half a copy of the State of the Union address given to her by the president just as he finished speaking.







President Donald Trump didn't appear to notice as Pelosi, standing behind him in the gallery, ripped up the papers. When asked after the event why she ripped up the speech, Pelosi told reporters it was "because it was a courteous thing to do considering the alternative.







It was such a dirty speech." The address put America's divided politics on display, with Republicans offering up raucous support while Democrats mainly glared on and kept quiet.









Abu Dhabi's long-troubled Etihad Airways said Tuesday it would sell 38 aircraft to an investment firm and a leasing company in a deal valued at $1 billion, the latest cost-cutting measure by the United Arab Emirates' national carrier. Etihad said it would sell 38 aircraft - 22 Airbus A330s and 16 Boeing 777-300ERs - in the deal with investment firm KKR and leasing firm Altavair AirFinance. KKR said the Boeing 777-300ERs will "be leased back to Etihad upon purchase in early 2020," while the Airbus A330s will go to international clients.











David Cameron has turned down an offer from Boris Johnson to head the UK's preparations for a crucial international climate summit in Glasgow, saying he already has "a lot of things" to do this year.





The former prime minister was asked by Johnson to be the president of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26) but Cameron rejected the offer. Cameron said: "[There are] a lot of things I have already agreed to do this year, not least the work I do for Alzheimer's Research UK, so I thought it was important that I carried on with that work."











