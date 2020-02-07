Published:  12:16 AM, 07 February 2020

JS sitting resumes

JS sitting resumes
The sitting of the Jatiya Sangsad resumed at 4.39 pm on Thursday with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair. The day's proceedings began with recitation from the Holy Quran, reports BSS.



