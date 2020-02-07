Seminar on Coronavirus held at SEU

As a part of worldwide awareness campaign, Pharmacy Department of Southeast University (SEU) organized an awareness seminar titled "2019-Novel Coronavirus: Knocking at the Door?" on Thursday at SEU Seminar Hall, Banani, Dhaka.







Prof Dr AFM Mafizul Islam, Vice Chancellor of SEU chaired the seminar while Prof ABM Faroque, Adviser, Department of Pharmacy, SEU and Former Dean, Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Dhaka was the chief guest. Dr Mohammad Mushtuq Husain, Adviser, Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), was present as keynote speaker.







Dr Md Siddiqul Islam, Chairman, Department of Pharmacy, SEU delivered the welcome speech. Among others, Prof Dr ANM Mesquat Uddin, Adviser of BoT, Maj Gen Kazi Fakhruddin Ahmed (Retd), Registrar, Chairmen, faculty members, officials and students were present in the seminar.



