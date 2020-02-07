'Work for interests of common people'

The 6th Convocation of United International University (UIU) was held at UIU Campus in city's Badda area on Thursday. -AA

The 6th Convocation of United International University (UIU) was held on Thursday, at UIU Campus, United City, Madani Avenue, Badda, Dhaka.





Education minister Dr Dipu Moni, presided over the ceremony on behalf of the President and Chancellor Abdul Hamid. While Prof Dr Gowher Rizvi, Advisor to the Prime Minister, on International Affairs, was present as the Convocation Speaker.







The ceremony was also addressed by Hasan Mahmood Raja, Chairman, Board of Trustees, UIU and Prof Dr Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman, Vice-Chancellor, UIU.







Dr Dipu Moni, in her speech opined that the private universities must take measures to remove all the barriers in respect of imparting quality higher education in their own interest.







More sincere endeavors of the private universities are required to attain the desired goal. Congratulating the graduates, the education minister urged upon them to work for the interest of the common people.







A total of 2352 students from different disciplines were conferred undergraduate and graduate degrees while four meritorious students received Gold Medals for their excellent results.







Convocation Speaker Prof Dr Gowher Rizvi, congratulated the graduates who received their degrees in the 6th Convocation of this university on their achievement and wished them every success in the new world they are entering. Vote of thanks was conducted by Pro-Vice Chancellor of UIU, Prof Dr Hasnan Ahmed.









Leave Your Comments