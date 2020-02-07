Collecting waste, saving nature

Dhaka, known as one of the unhealthy cities in the world because of several types of environmental pollution, has to suffer in almost every election- thanks to the advertisements usage in the election campaigns of the candidates. A good load of posters and banners cover the whole cityscape and after the ending of these elections, both the city corporations suffer to clean up these huge messes.





Modern problem requires modern solution- and sometimes, the solutions can shake everyone from the very core for the uniqueness of the implemented ideas and vision. Bidyanondo (Learn for Fun), an educational voluntary organization in Bangladesh, implemented that unique solution after the 2020 Mayoral election of DNCC and DSCC.





The organization is utilizing the election-wastages, through making exercise books from both the used and unused posters; and school-bags, raincoats from the pvc banners. In addition to that, they are using the plastics and ropes extracted from these laminated posters and banners, for packaging purposes.







"Right after the February 1 Mayoral elections, we (Bidyanondo volunteers) started collecting both used and unused posters and banners for the project from the Pallabi R/A, Mirpur, where our office is located. Soon after the news of our initiative went viral on Facebook, we started getting calls from councilors and three of the Mayoral candidates from both the parties," Habibur Rahman Samrat, a spokesperson from Bidyanondo informed UNB.





"Our initial plan was to make exercise books for next one year, using these posters for our 1,000 children from our 3 orphanages and also from the street. Then after starting the process, we got massive response from everyone and now we are thinking about making some 1 Lakh exercise books from these posters. On Wednesday, we received 3 trucks full of unused posters, each truck carries 2.5 to 3 ton of weights," Samrat said.





--Md Ishtiak Hossain, UNB



